Thousands march in annual Winter Walk to shed light on Boston’s homelessness crisis

A sea of demonstrators marched through the snow-covered sidewalks of Back Bay and downtown Boston Sunday morning in a bid to raise public awareness of the city’s mounting homelessness crisis.

The Winter Walk, as the annual march is known, had thousands of participants briefly stall traffic from Copley Square to Boston Common as they held signs and banners bearing the demonstration’s central theme: “Ending homelessness is within our reach.”

“We want people to remember that every human being is deserving of dignity and respect,” said Ari Barbanell, executive director of the march’s namesake nonprofit. “One of the most important parts of this event is that we’re walking shoulder to shoulder, housed and homeless. You don’t know who slept in a bed last night and who didn’t.”

