Local Two-car crash in East Brookfield leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured The crash happened on Route 49.

Two people have died as a result of a two-car collision on Route 49 on Monday in East Brookfield, Massachusetts State Police reported.

State Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 49 and Flagg Road, and that a third victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

There is an ongoing investigation into the crash by state troopers, and they are reconstructing the crash.

Troopers on scene, 2-car collision, Rt 49 at Flagg Rd., East Brookfield w/ 2 fatalities. A 3rd victim transported w/serious injuries. Investigation ongoing by Troop C patrols, crash reconstruction & crime scene units. Road closed for at least another hour. Updates to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 14, 2022

Route 49 will be closed for the afternoon, State Police said. Traffic is being diverted at Adams Street Road of Route 49 and at Podunk Road south of Route 49.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is released.