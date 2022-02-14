Two-car crash in East Brookfield leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

Newsletter Signup
Two people have died as a result of a two-car collision on Route 49 on Monday in East Brookfield, Massachusetts State Police reported.
State Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 49 and Flagg Road, and that a third victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
There is an ongoing investigation into the crash by state troopers, and they are reconstructing the crash.
Route 49 will be closed for the afternoon, State Police said. Traffic is being diverted at Adams Street Road of Route 49 and at Podunk Road south of Route 49.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is released.
