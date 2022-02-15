Local Contractor faces $624,000 in fines for safety violations in East Boston job site Laurence M. Moloney is already facing perjury charges in a fatal Boston accident last year. First responders at the scene where two people were killed in a construction accident on High Street in downtown Boston on Feb. 24, 2021. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff





A contractor facing perjury charges in state court and $1.3 million in fines for workplace safety violations for an incident that cost two men their lives in downtown Boston was fined $624,777 Monday by a federal agency for again failing to protect workers at an East Boston site he opened with a business associate.

In a statement, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration called Laurence M. Moloney a “severe violator” of safety rules due to the deaths of two employees on High Street on Feb 24, 2021, and issued a new round of life-threatening violations found at an excavation site in East Boston at 18 Crestway Rd. last year.

During a site inspection in East Boston, OSHA said it found a total of seven safety violations at the excavation being performed by Moloney and another contractor, identified as Nuala Nichoncubhair of Sterling Excavation LLC. The East Boston issues were uncovered six months after Moloney, who was then using the corporate name of Atlantic Coast Utilities LLC, was fined $1.3 million for violations in connection with the deaths of Jordy Alexander Castaneda Romero, 27, of Lynn, and Juan Carlos Figueroa Gutierrez, 33, of Somerville.

