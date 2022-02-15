Local State Police identify men who died in East Brookfield car crash Monday The two men were the drivers of the cars, which crashed head-on in an intersection.

Massachusetts State Police have identified the two drivers who died in a two-car crash in East Brookfield Monday.

Jesus Acevedo, 60, of Fitchburg, and Daniel Wilmore, 71, of Leicester, died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

A third victim, a 28-year-old man from Leicester who was in the car with Wilmore, has not been identified. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

State Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 49 and Flagg Road around 12:30 p.m.

They said a preliminary investigation indicated that Acevedo was driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue traveling northbound on Route 49, and Wilmore was traveling southbound on Route 49 in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma.

As the cars went through the intersection at Flagg Road, State Police said, the Nissan Rogue crossed into the southbound lane and struck the Toyota.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.