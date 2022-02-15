Local

Man shot on Mass. Ave. in Dorchester

His injuries were not life-threatening.

By Dialynn Dwyer

Boston police are investigating after a man was shot on Mass. Ave. early Tuesday morning in Dorchester. 

Police said officers responded to the shooting around 1:52 a.m. near 1261 Mass. Ave. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, police said. 