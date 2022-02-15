Local Read the obituary for Dover-Sherborn student Owen Bingham “Owen was the brightest of lights.”

The Dover-Sherborn community is mourning the death of a high school senior after a weekend car accident.

Owen Bingham, a student at Dover-Sherborn High School, died Saturday after losing control of his car and crashing into a guardrail and tree.

Provided by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at Natick Common.

“Personable and outgoing, his large and inclusive circle of friends was a testament to his interest in people, and his talent for genuine connection,” reads his obituary. “Owen was a north star for many who knew and loved him. Owen was a force for positive change in school and in his community.”

The 18-year-old was a captain of his school’s golf team and had led them to the state championship in 2021. He had recently been accepted to Lafayette University, according to his obituary.

“When young people die, they are often described as a bright light in their families. But Owen was THE brightest light. The loss is unimaginable,” reads the GoFundMe set up to support his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Project 351, a youth-service organization that Bingham had been involved in.

A wake is scheduled for Thursday at St. Theresa in Sherborn, with a funeral Friday at Most Precious Blood in Dover.

Read his full obituary, shared by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, below:

[Owen Patrick Bingham] of Sherborn, Massachusetts, died after a tragic car accident in the early morning of February 12, 2022. Owen was 18 years old. Owen was the brightest of lights. Personable and outgoing, his large and inclusive circle of friends was a testament to his interest in people, and his talent for genuine connection. Owen was a north star for many who knew and loved him. Owen was a force for positive change in school and in his community. He was an alumnus of Project 351, a youth-service organization that mentors young people just like Owen: passionate, kind, and innovative thinkers. According to Project 351, “Owen beautifully exemplified the values and commitment of a 35ONE leader … [He] provided wisdom, belief, and mentorship … building unity across diverse communities.” Owen, an all-around athlete, was also a captain of the Dover-Sherborn High School Golf Team and was proud to help bring the State Championship home this past Fall. His focus and dedication to his community, his team, and school resulted in his recent early decision acceptance to Layfayette University. But the greatest joy of Owen’s life was his family. Owen is survived by his strong, loving, and devoted mother, Jennifer A. Bingham of Sherborn; his younger brother, friend, and confidant, Drew, 16, also of Sherborn; his dedicated and loving Nana and Grandad, Ann Marie and Peter Fabriele; his loving uncle Peter Fabriele and his wife Stephanie; his aunt Mary Lee and uncle Roberto Montesinos, all of New Jersey; and an extended community of friends, coaches, parents and teachers whom Owen loved deeply and admired fully. A family of faith, those closest to Owen take solace in knowing that the many generations of aunts, uncles and grandparents who have gone before him are welcoming him into their arms. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday February 17th from 4 – 7pm in St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish, 35 South Main Street, Sherborn, MA 01770. The funeral will be held on Friday, February 18th at 10:00am in The Church of The Most Precious Blood, 30 Centre Street, Dover, MA 02030. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Project 351, Inc., 50 Congress Street, Suite 351, Boston, MA 02109 or see Project351.Org.