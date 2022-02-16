Local Boylston police officer hit by vehicle in Fitchburg, suspect at large, authorities say





A Boylston police officer suffered nonlife-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Fitchburg while trying to make an arrest as part of a State Police task force, and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

The officer was executing a search warrant at 182 Mechanic St. in Fitchburg along with the State Police Gang Unit at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect, an adult man, allegedly fled the residence as officers approached and reached a vehicle before police could stop him, said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police.

The man then struck the police officer while allegedly fleeing the scene in the vehicle, Procopio said. The officer was then taken to UMass Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services.

