Local Locally made dog treats linked to three salmonella infections The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is advising the public to steer clear of Dog Gone Dog Treats. Some canines that are exposed to the Salmonella bacteria will not experience any illness. Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary

Dog Gone Dog Treats, made and sold in the Essex County area, have been linked to three cases of salmonella infection and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is advising the public to stay away.

Three residents of Essex County, two adults over 70 and a child, experienced an infection of the salmonella bacteria last week after handling Dog Gone Dog Treats. The dehydrated treats are made in Georgetown and come as “chicken chips,” “beef liver,” and “sweet potato chips” according to the Department of Public Health.

The Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory tested a set of bags that were purchased and all returned positive test results for the salmonella bacteria.

According to the CDC, most people who become sick from the bacteria will have symptoms including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. This can be caused by eating or handling products that have not been prepared correctly. These symptoms begin between six hours to six days after infection and last from four days up to a week.

In terms of monitoring animals that may have come into contact with the treats, dogs that are exposed to Salmonella might not become sick, but those that do will experience diarrhea, seem tired, and may have a fever or vomit.

DPH advises pet owners to clean surfaces that pet treats have been on and to store pet food away from their own food supply.

As of Wednesday, all stores carrying the product have been instructed to dispose of it and no more product is being made.

The stores that previously sold the contaminated product include Essex County Co-Op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, Gimme Chews & Moore in Haverhill, and Animal Krackers in Gloucester.