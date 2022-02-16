Man dies, two firefighters injured in Chelmsford fire

Newsletter Signup
One man died and two firefighters were injured in an early morning fire in Chelmsford.
According to Boston 25 News, firefighters were called to the scene at 175 Mason Ave., part of the Chelmsford Commons mobile home community, around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. There were already flames emanating from the home.
The victim, a man said to be in his 80s who has not been publicly identified, was pulled from the home; he was then pronounced dead, according to 7News. Two firefighters, one from Chelmsford and one from Billerica, sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.
Authorities were working to determine a cause.
