Local Fight between Boston airport workers leaves 1 stabbed The altercation broke out on the ramp side of Terminal B around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.





BOSTON (AP) — An American Airlines employee allegedly stabbed a coworker with a multi-use tool during a fight inside Boston’s Logan Airport early Tuesday, state police said.

The altercation broke out on the ramp side of Terminal B at around 1:30 a.m., The Boston Globe reported.

The alleged attacker, a 34-year-old man from Leominster, was caught by state troopers inside the terminal with a Leatherman tool, and has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, said David Procopio, a state police spokesperson.

The victim is a 38-year-old man from Lynn, Procopio said. He was released from the hospital later Tuesday, said Matthew Brelis, a spokesperson for the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

An American Airlines spokesman told the Globe that the company is cooperating with authorities.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred this morning at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) involving two American Airlines team members and are working closely with law enforcement to assist in their investigation,” the spokesman, Andrew Trull, wrote in an e-mail to the newspaper Tuesday night.