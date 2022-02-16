Local 4 RMV employees fired after 2,100 licenses issued without road tests, officials say All drivers affected have been contacted and will need to take a road test. A sample Massachusetts Real ID license. File

Four Registry of Motor Vehicle employees in Massachusetts have been fired after it was discovered that 2,100 drivers were issued driver’s licenses without taking a road test.

It was “suspicious activity” surrounding some 2020 road tests that led to an investigation with a referral to law enforcement, according to MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard in a statement.

All drivers who were affected were contacted and will need to take a road test within 10 days, Goddard said.

Read the full statement:

“Upon discovering suspicious activity regarding the issuance of road tests in 2020, the Registry of Motor Vehicles launched an investigation and referred the issue to law enforcement. The RMV has determined 2,100 drivers were granted licenses without taking a road test. All of the impacted individuals have been contacted and will be required to take and pass a road test within 10 days. The RMV has terminated four employees involved in this matter and will continue to work with law enforcement on their ongoing investigation.”