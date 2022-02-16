Someone apparently hacked into Needham schools and sent a fake email canceling classes Tuesday

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Some families in the Needham school district were led to believe classes were canceled on Tuesday after receiving a hoax email.
The email, apparently sent Monday night from the school district’s account, said Pollard Middle School classes would be canceled due to icy roads, according to WBZ.
“Went back and read the email again and started to think that’s not really how the principal would have written the email,” parent Melissa Stein told WBZ. “The punctuation was off. The wording seemed weird.”
The superintendent of Needham Public Schools, Daniel Gutekanst, sent an email first thing Tuesday morning to Pollard Middle School families providing the correct information, according to WBZ.
According to Deputy Chief at the Needham Police Department Chris Baker, there is an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the school department.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.