Local Someone apparently hacked into Needham schools and sent a fake email canceling classes Tuesday Police confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

Some families in the Needham school district were led to believe classes were canceled on Tuesday after receiving a hoax email.

The email, apparently sent Monday night from the school district’s account, said Pollard Middle School classes would be canceled due to icy roads, according to WBZ.

​​“Went back and read the email again and started to think that’s not really how the principal would have written the email,” parent Melissa Stein told WBZ. “The punctuation was off. The wording seemed weird.”

The superintendent of Needham Public Schools, Daniel Gutekanst, sent an email first thing Tuesday morning to Pollard Middle School families providing the correct information, according to WBZ.

According to Deputy Chief at the Needham Police Department Chris Baker, there is an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the school department.

Pollard students and families: Yes, there is a full day of school today, Tuesday, February 15th. Have a great day of learning! — Daniel Gutekanst (@NPS_Supt) February 15, 2022

There IS SCHOOL today!! Looking forward to seeing all of our students this morning! pic.twitter.com/JMrGyMlXzk — Pollard Middle (@tamatha_bibbo) February 15, 2022