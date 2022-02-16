Worcester police seek public’s help finding 2 separate missing teens

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police are asking for help finding two teens, named Jacob Maldonado and Aseani McClain-Hines, who both separately did not come home from school Tuesday, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Jacob, a 13-year-old, is about 4’9″ tall, has a slim build, and was last seen on Russell Street.
Aseani was last seen wearing a red jacket, jeans, and red Uggs. The 14-year-old is about 5’9” and wears glasses.
Anyone with information regarding either teen is encouraged to contact the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606 or 911.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.