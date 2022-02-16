Local

Worcester police seek public’s help finding 2 separate missing teens

Jacob Maldonado and Aseani McClain-Hines both went missing Tuesday.

By Marta Hill

Police are asking for help finding two teens, named Jacob Maldonado and Aseani McClain-Hines, who both separately did not come home from school Tuesday, according to the Worcester Police Department. 

Aseani McClain-Hines (left) and Jacob Maldonado (right) separately did not come home after school Tuesday. – Worcester Police Department

Jacob, a 13-year-old, is about 4’9″ tall, has a slim build, and was last seen on Russell Street.

Aseani was last seen wearing a red jacket, jeans, and red Uggs. The 14-year-old is about 5’9” and wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding either teen is encouraged to contact the Worcester Police Department at  508-799-8606 or 911. 