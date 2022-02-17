Local A North Attleboro ice fisher was rescued after falling through the ice The North Attleboro Fire Department also provided ice safety recommendations in their statement. People walk and skate on the frozen pond in the Boston Public Garden. Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images

A man fell through the ice at Falls Pond in North Attleboro while ice fishing on Thursday. Crews responded quickly and were able to get the man out of the ice within five minutes, according to officials.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a statement from North Attleboro Fire Department. His condition was not immediately known.

“A job well done to our firefighters who put their training to use to quickly aid a person in need of help,” Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said. “Even on the coldest days, it is hard to truly be able to tell how thick ice is. For that reason, we advise residents to stay off the ice in order to avoid potentially dangerous situations like this.”

Other recommendations from the statement included keeping pets on leashes, not attempting to rescue a pet that falls through ice, and never going out onto the ice alone.

Ice doesn’t always freeze uniformly, according to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ website. Therefore, it’s necessary to continually check surrounding conditions. The website recommends bringing an ice pick and rope before heading onto the ice, and also wearing a life jacket.