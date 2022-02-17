Local Curry College offers $10,000 reward as part of investigation into hate graffiti found on campus The reward will be paid to one or more individuals who provide information leading to an arrest. Curry College in Milton is offering the award for information that leads to an arrest.





The discovery of two more incidents of antisemitic graffiti and racial threats at Curry College in Milton has prompted officials to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in its investigation into the vandalism, a spokeswoman said.

The hate graffiti, including drawings of swastikas, has roiled the private college since they were first reported last month. The most recent “bias-hate” writings were found on Monday and Tuesday in the laundry room and a bathroom of a residence hall, Liz Matson, a Curry spokeswoman, said in a statement.

In one incident, officials discovered threatening language targeting the school’s Black community, with a specific date of Feb. 22 noted in the threat. In the second incident, officials found racist hate language and a drawn swastika. On Feb. 1, Milton Police Deputy Chief James O’Neil told the Globe that the department was probing five separate incidents of vandalism at Curry. Another incident was reported a week later, on Feb. 8, where a specific date of Feb. 12 was mentioned in a threat against the school’s Black community.

