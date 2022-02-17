Local LGBTQ Little Free Library in Waltham allegedly targeted by thieves "We really don't think that this older white man is planning on reading youth and children's books."

A Little Free Library filled with LGBTQ-themed books in Waltham has been the target of thefts, according to the couple that chooses its selections.

The “Little Queer Library,” serviced by Krysta Petrie and Katie Cohen, has had its books allegedly stolen twice within two weeks, they told WCVB.

Usually, there isn’t space for new books, but during one incident, the books were taken in the middle of the night. The second time, it was during the day, and a man was seen taking loads of books, placing them in his car, and returning for more, the news station reports.

“We really don’t think that this older white man is planning on reading youth and children’s books,” Petrie said.

Police were notified, and supporters have begun sending new books for the library. Some came in from Australia, according to WCVB.

“If you keep taking them, we’re going to keep putting them out and you’re giving us the ability to reach more people because more people are paying attention to what’s happening,” Cohen told the news station.