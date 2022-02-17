Passenger at Logan Airport stopped with $10,000 hidden in slow cooker, TSA says

Newsletter Signup
Security at Logan Airport early Thursday morning stopped a passenger who was preparing to board a flight with a slow cooker apparently crammed with roughly $10,000 cash inside.
Transportation Security Administration officers made the discovery, TSA spokesman Dan Velez wrote on Twitter later in the morning.
“Not sure why the passenger decided to hide money in a slow cooker, but (Massachusetts State Police) eventually cleared the passenger and the money,” Velez wrote.
The passenger, nor their destination, were identified.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, it is legal to transport any amount of currency “or other monetary instruments” into or out of the United States. However, individuals carrying over $10,000 at one time while traveling into or out of the U.S. must file a “report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments” with the agency.
