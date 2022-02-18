Local Athol man charged with assaulting police at Jan. 6 Capitol riot The 60-year-old allegedly used a riot shield against officers during the notorious insurrection. Prosecutors distributed this image of a man identified as Vincent J. Gillespie, 60, of Athol. FBI

An Athol man was arrested Friday, accused of using a riot shield to attack police at the Jan. 6 insurrection as he yelled “traitor” and “treason” at officers guarding the U.S. Capitol.

Tips led FBI agents to the home of Vincent J. Gillespie, 60, where they arrested him without incident Friday morning, investigators said in a press release.

Gillespie is accused of taking a riot shield from police then using it to assault cops trying to keep rioters out of the Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden’s election confirmation.

He was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Worcester hours after his arrest. He faces charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses, according to federal prosecutors.

According to court documents, Gillespie was among rioters in the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Investigators say Gillespie pushed, shoved, and fought with officers while also hurling accusations of treason.

“He struggled his way through the crowd, eventually maneuvering through the rioters to the line of police officers defending the Lower West Terrace’s exterior door,” prosecutors said in a press release. “At one point, he gained control of a police shield as he approached the officers. Gillespie used the shield to ram the law enforcement officers, continuing to scream ‘traitor’ and ‘treason’ at the police. He also grabbed a law enforcement officer by the arm and attempted to pull him into the crowd.”

Gillespie reportedly showed no emotion as he faced a judge Friday, according to The Boston Globe. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due back for another hearing on Feb. 24.

More than 750 people have been arrested in connection to the Capitol breach. Gillespie is one of more than 235 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Federal investigators said photos and videos from the riot along with tips from the public helped them track down Gillespie. One of the photos allegedly showed Gillespie wearing a hoody with a Pittsfield fitness club logo.

The FBI is still investigating the riot. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.