Elderly woman struck, killed by vehicle in Hyde Park

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A woman is dead after she was allegedly struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Hyde Park.
Police were called to the area near Vallaro Road around 7:08 p.m. There, they found an elderly woman; she was pronounced dead on scene, according to police. The victim has not been publicly identified.
The investigation is continuing, authorities said.
This is a developing story; check back for further information as it becomes available.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.