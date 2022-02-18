Local Elderly woman struck, killed by vehicle in Hyde Park The woman was pronounced dead after police were called to Vallaro Road Thursday evening.

A woman is dead after she was allegedly struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Hyde Park.

Police were called to the area near Vallaro Road around 7:08 p.m. There, they found an elderly woman; she was pronounced dead on scene, according to police. The victim has not been publicly identified.

The investigation is continuing, authorities said.

This is a developing story; check back for further information as it becomes available.