22-year-old victim in Methuen shooting identified

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

By Dialynn Dwyer

The victim of a Thursday shooting in Methuen has been identified by authorities as a 22-year-old resident of the city. 

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said Methuen police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Kimball Road around 5:24 a.m. on Thursday and upon arrival they found Ewdy Lopez, a resident of the street, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

The 22-year-old was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he died of his injuries. 

“Investigators believe this is not a random act of violence and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” the DA’s office said in a statement on Thursday. 

No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.