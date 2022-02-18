22-year-old victim in Methuen shooting identified

Newsletter Signup
The victim of a Thursday shooting in Methuen has been identified by authorities as a 22-year-old resident of the city.
The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said Methuen police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Kimball Road around 5:24 a.m. on Thursday and upon arrival they found Ewdy Lopez, a resident of the street, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The 22-year-old was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he died of his injuries.
“Investigators believe this is not a random act of violence and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” the DA’s office said in a statement on Thursday.
No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.
