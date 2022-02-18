Local Someone posted a 10-minute video of themself climbing a massive crane on Nantucket “I would caution anyone who would attempt to climb a crane or any structure, that it's extremely dangerous.”

A YouTube video posted Nov. 24, 2021, — which was recently surfaced by the Nantucket Current — shows someone climbing a large crane on Nantucket. Through the 10-minute video, which appears to be filmed on a body-mounted camera, the person climbs to the top of the crane, which is on the water.

Nantucket Police Department Lt. Angus MacVicar said Friday the department has no reports of anyone climbing the crane.

“I would caution anyone who would attempt to climb a crane or any structure, that it’s extremely dangerous and more dangerous than perhaps the concern of being charged with trespassing,” he said.

In Massachusetts, charges for trespassing can include a fine of not more than $100, imprisonment of up to 30 days, or both the fine and imprisonment.

In the description of the YouTube video, the poster wrote that others should “not do this just [because] you saw me do it and thought it was cool.”

If anyone sees someone illegally climbing a crane, they should call the local non-emergency number, said MacVicar.