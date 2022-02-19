Local Police arrest man accused of hitting Boylston officer with vehicle Bryan Walker was charged with eight offenses, including attempted murder, assault and battery on a police officer, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, police said. Bryan Walker Massachusetts State Police

A man accused of hitting a Boylston police officer with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Fitchburg was arrested Friday, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

Bryan Walker, 39, was charged with eight offenses, including attempted murder, assault and battery on a police officer, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to police.

According to officials, the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit attempted to execute a search warrant at 182 Mechanic St., Fitchburg, on Wednesday morning. The search was related to an ongoing investigation involving Walker, according to the statement.

The gang unit was assisted by members of a Worcester County drug task force, which includes members of local police departments.

Advertisement:

As troopers and task force members approached the address, police said that Walker left the residence and reached a car before officers could stop him.

While fleeing the scene in the vehicle, police said that Walker struck the Boylston police officer who was on foot.

That officer received serious injuries and was taken UMass Medical Center, according to the statement.

After a subsequent search for Walker, there was a follow-up investigation that led to his arrest on Friday, according to police.

“(The) arrest came after investigators developed information that Walker was potentially hiding out at that address and set up surveillance on that location,” according to the statement.

The officer continues to receive treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, according to NBC Boston.