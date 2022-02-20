Local 1 killed in police shooting in western New Hampshire





WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) — A man was shot to death by police in the overnight hours in southwestern New Hampshire, officials said Sunday.

The attorney general’s office dispatched officials to the scene of the shooting to begin an investigation.

No officers were hurt, and there is no threat to the public, officials said.

Further details weren’t immediately available. The attorney general’s office said officials expected to release more information, along with the identity of the person who was shot.

It’s the second police shooting in less than three months in Walpole. A state trooper shot and injured a man during a confrontation in early December. The man who was shot survived.