Local ‘A force for progress and decency in this world’: Celebrities and politicians mourn Paul Farmer "Paul Farmer spent his life helping ppl who needed him most," wrote Mia Farrow. Dr. Paul Farmer joined Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker during an update on the coronavirus pandemic on April 3, 2020.

Everyone from politicians to actors are expressing their sadness at the death of Paul Farmer, the co-founder of Partners in Health — a Boston-based social justice and global health organization.

Farmer was a physician, humanitarian, and author known for his work that provided health care to millions of poor people around the world. He was 62. His death was confirmed by Partners in Health Monday.

Farmer was also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the division of global health equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. During his life, he wrote about a dozen books on global healthcare inequities.

In the book Mountains Beyond Mountains, author Tracy Kidder described him as “a man who would cure the world.”

After his death was announced Monday, both big name actors and politicians took to Twitter to express their grief at his passing:

Actress Mia Farrow:

Paul Farmer spent his life helping ppl who needed him most. He brought first rate health care to Haiti & Rwanda- Lesotho, Malawi, Mexico, Peru, Sierra Leone, Liberia & Navajo Nation. We met in Uganda- he was buying HIV/AIDS meds for patients in Rwanda. Give to #PartnersInHealth pic.twitter.com/KlzTK0AAoF — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 22, 2022

Director Ava DuVernay:

Paul Farmer made a difference. His life saved many lives. Many Black lives. May he rest in wisdom and peace.

pic.twitter.com/FZwU0qzGaf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 21, 2022

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey:

Paul Farmer was a health care visionary and revolutionary who understood compassion and care went hand in hand. His passing is a tremendous loss for the global health community. We will all be forever grateful for his work to deliver health care to people around the world. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 21, 2022

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker:

Paul Farmer was a living legend – a man who made a life out of helping people in many countries address some of the world’s most difficult and dangerous public health issues. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 21, 2022

Journalist Dan Rather:

A tragic loss. For public health, equity, and the hope that can come from making the world better. https://t.co/vUqDLZ7rRA — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 21, 2022

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame:

It is hard to find the words to express the sad news of the passing of Paul Farmer – the person, the Doctor, the philanthropist. He combined many things hard to find in one person. — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) February 21, 2022

Actor Ben Stiller:

What a huge, huge loss. Paul Farmer saved lives on a huge scale. He was selfless, brilliant, funny, sweet and compassionate. He created @PIH one of the most effective organizations ever combating disease world wide. My heart goes out to his friends and beautiful family. https://t.co/tVHERCQSS7 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 21, 2022

Philanthropist Melinda Gates:

I’m heartbroken that my teacher, mentor, & friend Paul Farmer is gone. He taught me what it means to listen—to really listen—instead of charging in with my own solution. He showed me how to channel my anger about the barriers that hold people back into relentlessness & optimism. — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) February 21, 2022

Actor Jeffrey Wright:

Stunningly sad loss. What a force for progress and decency in this world. Servant. Teacher. A warrior for the too often neglected. Singular giant. RIP, Paul Farmer. https://t.co/IXP5UbgXHn — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 21, 2022

Advocate Chelsea Clinton:

Devastated by the passing of Dr. Paul Farmer whose pioneering work with @PIH advanced global health equity and touched millions of lives across the world. He was a mentor and friend who I will miss deeply, forever. Keeping his family and all who loved him in my heart and prayers. https://t.co/qJGOFlUSVx — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 21, 2022

Actor Edward Norton:

What heartbreak to hear this news. Paul Farmer is without a doubt one of the most loving, funny, generous & inspiring people to grace humanity with his soul in our lifetimes. If you were lucky enough to know him, your life was altered for the better. Dr Paul forever in our hearts https://t.co/qp15GpygY8 — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) February 21, 2022

YouTube Star Hank Green:

Still processing this but I know that we're going to honor his work and his vision together during the P4A this weekend. What a loss. But also, what a legacy that we all get to be a part of. https://t.co/fmcuIF8ecf — Hank Green (@hankgreen) February 21, 2022

Former President Bill Clinton:

Paul Farmer changed the way health care is delivered in the most impoverished places on Earth. He saw every day as a new opportunity to teach, learn, give, and serve—and it was impossible to spend any time with him and not feel the same. Full statement: https://t.co/a5MgLrHeyE pic.twitter.com/nwodjTZ3g3 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 21, 2022