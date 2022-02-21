Local Falmouth man dies in Route 28 crash State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

A Falmouth man has died of his injuries after the car he was driving crashed into trees just off Route 28 Sunday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, State Police said, they responded to a car that veered off Route 28 into the woods.

They said their preliminary investigation indicates that just after 5:30 p.m., a 2006 Saab was driving north on Route 28 near the off ramp to Route 151 when it went off the right side of the road. The car traveled through the grass before hitting several trees.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver, a man from Falmouth, was the only person in the car at the time. He was extricated from the vehicle by Falmouth firefighters and taken to Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State Police said the man’s name is not being released at this time.