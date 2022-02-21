Local Connecticut woman allegedly drove 127 mph on I-95 in N.H. The woman, who was driving a Dodge Charger, reportedly told officers she didn't realize she was traveling that fast.

The speed limit was no match for a Dodge Charger on a New Hampshire stretch of I-95 Monday morning.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., New Hampshire state police say a 2017 Charger was traveling 127 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in Hampton Falls.

LaToya Huff of Hartford, Connecticut, was charged with reckless operation after being clocked at the “extremely high rate of speed” by a state police aircraft.

After being pulled over, Huff said she did not realize she was going as fast as she was. She is scheduled to appear in Hampton Circuit Court on April 21.

The penalty for reckless operation is a fine between $250 and $1000 as well as license revocation for 60 days on the first offense and up to a year on the second offense, according to a New Hampshire township’s official website.