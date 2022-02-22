Local 21-year-old Bryant University student killed when car crashes into ocean at Cape Cod beach James Koshivos, 21, of Grafton, was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash Sunday morning in Falmouth, local police said Monday.





FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The man who died when his car crashed into the ocean on Cape Cod over the weekend has been identified as a 21-year-old college student.

Koshivos was a student of Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, the school’s president, Ross Gittell, said in a statement. Koshivos was a finance major and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, he said.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends, including the brothers of Sigma Chi, during this difficult time,” Gittell said.

Falmouth police first responded to the scene at Menauhant Beach at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, but said the vehicle, found on its roof in shallow water near the beach, may have been there for hours before it was spotted.

Police suspect speed may have been a factor and think the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The crash remains under investigation.