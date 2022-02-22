Local How the Boston medical community is remembering Dr. Paul Farmer The renowned doctor and humanitarian co-founded the nonprofit Partners in Health and served as chief of the division of global health equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Paul Farmer gets an honorary degree from Boston College at the school's 2005 commencement ceremony. Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe, file

The medical community in Boston and around the globe is mourning the death of Dr. Paul Farmer, a physician and humanitarian known for his efforts to provide health care to millions of people living in poverty around the world.

Farmer, who co-founded the Boston-based global health nonprofit Partners in Health, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Monday in Rwanda where he was teaching. He was 62.

Farmer, who was also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the division of global health equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, is being recalled by colleagues and students for his impact on the world and for being a beloved mentor and teacher who inspired many to push for better in the field of global health.

“I can’t begin to count the ways in which knowing Dr. Paul Farmer changed my life,” Dr. Louise Ivers, executive director of Massachusetts General Hospital Global Health and interim head of MGH’s Division of Infectious Diseases, wrote on Twitter. “He was an inspiration, a transformative thinker, a friend, a health justice North Star, and a complex boss. He pushed us all to do better. He had not finished teaching. I will miss you Paul.”

I can’t begin to count the ways in which knowing Dr. Paul Farmer changed my life. He was an inspiration, a transformative thinker, a friend, a health justice North Star, and a complex boss. He pushed us all to do better. He had not finished teaching. I will miss you Paul 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/a8A1mfx4ab — Louise Ivers MD MPH (@drlouiseivers) February 21, 2022

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, called Farmer’s death “beyond devastating.”

“Paul was a hero, a mentor and a friend,” he wrote. “He taught us what global health should be and inspired all of us to do better. His brilliance was only outshined by his compassion and kindness. I’m at a loss.”

This is beyond devastating.



Paul was a hero, a mentor and a friend.



He taught us what global health should be and inspired all of us to do better



His brilliance was only outshined by his compassion and kindness



I'm at a loss. For the @PIH family.



For all of us. https://t.co/LGR6EbgvsG — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) February 21, 2022

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and former infectious diseases chief at Mass. General, called Farmer an “unparalleled visionary for global public health.”

“Countless people are alive because of his investment in public health infrastructure, in direct care delivery, and in selflessly training others to do the same,” she said.

We at CDC share the ideals he championed: food security, access to clean water & housing, and engagement of local communities in healthcare delivery. His reach and impact will be felt for generations to come as his work lives on through the incredible ongoing mission of @PIH

2/2 — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) February 21, 2022

There has also been an outpouring of remembrances and grief for Farmer among celebrities and politicians, recognizing the doctor for his dedication to addressing global health inequities.

Below, see how some members of the medical community are remembering the 62-year-old.

Partners In Health announced that its founder, Dr. Paul Farmer, unexpectedly passed away today in his sleep while in Rwanda.



Dr. Farmer was 62 years old. He is survived by his wife, Didi Bertrand Farmer, and their three children.



1/🧵 pic.twitter.com/BfUcnsHwTD — Partners In Health (@PIH) February 21, 2022

Paul taught all those around him the power of accompaniment, love for one another, and solidarity. Our deepest sympathies are with his wife Didi and three children.”



3/3 — Partners In Health (@PIH) February 21, 2022

There are no words for how heartbreaking this is. Rest easy dear Paul. You made this world such a better place.@PIH @BrighamMedRes @HarvardGH https://t.co/U3S2ug6UQY — Ingrid Katz (@IngridKatzMD) February 21, 2022

The world is a vastly better place because you were here, and you left so many of us at the ready to carry on your vision for a better world.



Kenbe la papa m, n ap we pi devan.https://t.co/LoNXIkxgsF — Wilfredo Matias MD MPH (@DrWilfredoM) February 22, 2022

I am just gutted.



Paul, friend to so many, champion for billions, inspiration to all, it cannot be that you are gone.



I will always remember our late night chats in @BrighamWomens ICU about life, our patients, and how global health just means health for everyone, everywhere. https://t.co/yr9SBEqIe0 — Atul Gawande (@GawandeUSAID) February 21, 2022

Will always love you Paul. You were more than a mentor. You inspired me more than you know! The world will not be the same without you in it



Not having you there to turn to for advice or reflection



We are left with your example; to ask ourselves “What would Paul do?”



💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/9grxfr3FfP pic.twitter.com/FZ5u61r9Hm — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) February 21, 2022

One of the truly gut-wrenching feelings:



there was deep comfort & hope knowing that #PaulFarmer was there. If shit truly hit the fan even more than it already has, that we had Paul. Knowing he is gone— losing that feeling is 💔💔💔



It’s hard to explain. @PIH @ughe_org — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) February 22, 2022

My first (2016) & last (2021) pictures with Paul— the latter was my last night in Boston. I know in my heart he would want each of us to *carry forward the work* together. Read his words. Follow his example. *Truly care*

The world will be profoundly better for it. #PaulsPromise pic.twitter.com/RRXZN5JfO8 — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) February 22, 2022

Paul Farmer had a profound impact on so many.



I first met him as a medical student and he was part of the inspiration for me to do what I do.



May we all work to carry on with his mission. #PaulsPromise @Pranay_md @BhadeliaMD @kar_jacobson @IDDocJen @id_bmc @ACCTMTH https://t.co/sq7HkrgEoi — natasha hochberg (@nhochMD) February 22, 2022

Today’s been such a tough day



I would never imagine having such a tough time with someone’s passing; I’ve seen so much undue death in my life



I’ve been waiting all day thinking I’d be able to build up to say something and honor him



I’m 12+ hours in & still can’t so won’t



1/3 — Ranu Dhillon (@RanuDhillon) February 22, 2022

for what he did for me multiple times when no one else would’ve, for everything he was – & will always, forever miss him



3/3 — Ranu Dhillon (@RanuDhillon) February 22, 2022

A light has been extinguished in my life.Paul had incalculable impact on the world.He worked tirelessly & with deep joy to right injustice.I will do my best to carry his work forward as many of you will #PaulsPromise @pih @ughe_org @SociosEnSalud @pihsierraleone @ZanmiLasanteht https://t.co/qIXB9kR8FJ — Joia S. Mukherjee (@JoiaMukherjee) February 21, 2022

The passing of Dr Paul Farmer has shaken us deeply. It was because of Paul that we have a Program in Global Surgery and Social Change. He was our greatest advocate and friend, and we will continue to keep alive his legacy of hope, dignity, and health care access for all. pic.twitter.com/8Qts9Etnd4 — HarvardGlobalSurgery (@HarvardPGSSC) February 21, 2022

Terrible news. Paul Farmer was a brilliant, passionate visionary, who was uniquely effective in educating policy makers & public about the need to address the health care needs of the most vulnerable on our shared planet. A giant who will be deeply missed. @PIH @JoiaMukherjee https://t.co/TQpPSJMvhb — Ken Mayer (@khmayer1) February 21, 2022

An unbelievable loss — my heart goes out to his family, friends, and co-workers.



He touched the lives of so many people — lucky to count myself among themhttps://t.co/FKIRc6ch2S https://t.co/BxBQ2Ws5C9 — Paul Sax (@PaulSaxMD) February 21, 2022

We were all so fortunate to have had Paul in our lives, although far too short. He inspired so many with his vision for a more just and equitable world for all. Sending my love to the @pih extended family around the world. https://t.co/8xgXFpJXar — Regan Marsh, MD MPH (@ReganHMarsh) February 21, 2022

We have lost Paul far too soon. Paul was our compass, on a dual mission to promote health and equity.



Paul created proximity to listen and heal. I miss his

warmth and friendship.



May we all do justice to his memory.https://t.co/0PWh5YRpot @harvardmed @MassGenBrigham @PIH — Rebecca Weintraub (@RWeintraubMD) February 21, 2022

