Local Stay off! Three cars fall through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee. Two of the cars were completely submerged, more than 30 feet below the surface.

Over the weekend three cars had to be pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire after they fell through the ice.

Marine Solutions, a New Hampshire-based recovery company, with DIVE Winnipesaukee, winched the vehicles out of the lake. Tim McDonald, from Marine Solutions, told 7News that the fluctuating temperatures were to blame.

“With the warm weather coming in this week we can’t stress enough be cautious out on the lake, we expect the conditions to change very quickly,” reads a Marine Solutions Facebook post. “Be safe all!”

The extreme cold New England has seen generated a decent amount of ice pack, according to McDonald. But the few very warm days have made soft spots.

Advertisement:

According to McDonald, there were people in the cars when they started sinking, but everyone got out OK. Two of the cars were fully submerged, sinking more than 30 feet below the surface.

“I can’t tell you how many situations I’ve run into over the years doing salvage and recovery where it doesn’t end so well for whoever was operating the car or snowmobile for the simple fact that as it was sinking they were trying to figure out a way to stop it,” McDonald told 7News.

Marine Solutions also said that with “extensive cleaning” they were able to minimize the environmental impact of the cars’ unplanned lake appearances.