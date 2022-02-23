Local These 10 people from Mass. made the Forbes Billionaire List From the CEO of Fidelity Investments to the co-founders of Wayfair. Abigail Johnson and Robert Kraft Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg, and Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America

The Forbes Billionaires List for 2021 is out, and Bostonians are bound to recognize at least one of the richest Bay Staters.

Overall, Forbes said the list is made up of 2,275 people, which means the list has grown by about 30% in the last year.

No one from Massachusetts cracked the top 10, which is predictably made up of the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have considerable wealth.

Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments. – Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Abigail Johnson — Johnson, 59, took over as the CEO of Boston-based Fidelity Investments in 2014, taking over for her father, and became the chairman in 2016. She is worth $20.9 billion and is the 85th richest person in the world. While her net worth took a $5 billion dive in 2020, it rebounded significantly in 2021, doubling from 2020. She has consistently been on Forbes lists, including being ranked the #6 Power Woman in 2021.

Fidelity Investments Chairman and Chief Executive Edward C. “Ned” Johnson. – Brian Snyder / Reuters

Edward “Ned” Johnson III — Ned Johnson, 90, is Abigail’s father, who was CEO of Fidelity Investments before her. His father founded Fidelity Investments in 1946. Like his daughter, his net worth took a dive in 2020 but doubled between 2020 and 2021. He is, overall, the 219th richest person in the world with a net worth of $10.3 billion.

Patriots and Revolution owner Robert Kraft was named the most influential team owner in sports after playing a key role in the NFL’s securing of new media rights. – Brynn Anderson

Robert Kraft — The famous (and sometimes infamous) owner of the New England Patriots is the third richest person in Massachusetts with a net worth of $6.9 billion. At 79 years of age, he is the 380th richest person in the world. While his net worth climbed in the years before the pandemic, it has stayed the same the past two years.

Jim Davis and wife Anne Davis. – Bill Brett / Boston Globe

Jim Davis — Kraft shares the rank of third and forth richest person in Massachusetts with Jim Davis, the chairman of New Balance. Davis bought New Balance when it was a small Boston shoe company in 1972 and turned it into a company worth $4 billion in sales. At age 77, he is also worth $6.9 billion. Like the Johnsons, Davis’s net worth took a dip in 2020, but has since bounced back to eclipse its pre-pandemic levels.

Edward Johnson IV — Another member of the Johnson family, Edward IV is Edward III’s son and Abigail’s brother. He is 59 years old and is the president of Pembroke Real Estate. Worth $4.8 billion, he is the 589th richest person in the world. Like the rest of his family, his worth took a dip in 2020 but doubled between 2020 and 2021.

Elizabeth Johnson — Edward IV shares the fifth and sixth ranking for richest person in Massachusetts with his sister Elizabeth. At age 57, she is worth $4.8 billion. Her net worth took a dip and rise the past two years identical to her brother, Edward IV.

Alan Trefler. – Photo courtesy of Pegasystems

Alan Trefler — The two previous siblings share the fifth, sixth, and seventh rankings for the richest person in Massachusetts with the founder and CEO of software company Pegasystems. At age 65, he is worth $4.8 billion, which is nearly double what he was worth in 2020.

Amos Hostetter Jr. (left), alongside Richard Dimino and Norman B. Leventhal. – Bill Brett / Boston Globe

Amos Hostetter Jr. — Hostetter, 84, invested in a cable company in the 1960s that eventually became Continental Cablevision. The company made him rich in the 1990s. He is worth $3.8 billion and is the 775th richest person in the world. Hostetter’s net worth has risen significantly since the beginning of the pandemic.

Wayfair cofounders Steve Conine (left) and Niraj Shah. – Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

Steve Conine — The co-founder and co-chairman of Boston-based online home goods store Wayfair, Conine is worth $3.6 billion. At age 48, he is the 831st richest person in the world.

Niraj Shah — Conine shares the rank of ninth and tenth richest person in Massachusetts with his Wayfair co-founder. At 47, he is worth $3.6 billion. Shah’s net worth has continued to rise over the past several years.