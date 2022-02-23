Local Ex-employee in Suffolk DA’s office wrecked state car, arraigned on OUI charge Records show the state-owned car was totaled after careening along a stone retaining wall on Nov. 21 in North Attleboro.





When North Attleboro police arrived at the single-car crash, they saw a wrecked Ford Fusion with its air bags deployed and a smashed front end. The exhaust system lay several feet behind where the car had landed on a grassy knoll in front of a dentist’s office, according to police reports.

The driver was alone in the car, his face bloodied. He told police he thought he was in Rhode Island.

It was 4:35 a.m.

Records show it was a state-owned car allegedly driven by a former employee in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office that was totaled after careening along a stone retaining wall on Nov. 21.

