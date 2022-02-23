Local MBTA, Keolis pledge to improve safety at Wilmington crossing where woman was killed A woman was struck and killed by a train last month at the crossing where town officials said a safety gate had failed to operate properly. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe, File





MBTA and Keolis officials pledged Tuesday to enhance safety measures at a commuter rail crossing in Wilmington where a woman was struck and killed by a train last month and where town officials said Saturday that a safety gate had failed to operate properly.

The agencies will enhance testing protocols for the gate at the Middlesex Avenue crossing, which they say has performed as designed, despite the criticisms from local officials, according to a statement from the MBTA and Keolis, which operates the commuter rail.

The Wilmington Board of Selectmen said Saturday that the crossing gates came down across Middlesex Avenue shortly after midnight Friday and stayed down until a representative from Keolis came to fix the gate.

