Local Northeastern student places third in 'Jeopardy!' college championship





Northeastern University student Liz Feltner placed third in the final contest of the “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” broadcast Tuesday night, but she went out with a smile and with the support of many classmates, friends, and family.

Feltner, a senior majoring in political science and business administration, missed out on the ABC network show’s $250,000 prize but won $50,000 for making it to the final two games, which were prerecorded and broadcast back-to-back on Tuesday night.

On the Northeastern campus, Feltner’s classmates gathered at the Curry Student Center to watch the games and cheer her on. In an interview at the watch party, Feltner said she had been “astonished by the outpouring of support that I’ve gotten from everybody at Northeastern, all my friends, my family back home.”

