Local Trooper hospitalized in head-on collision with allegedly impaired driver in Marshfield The trooper was commuting home at the time of the crash.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was hospitalized following a head-on crash with a driver who was allegedly impaired in Marshfield on Tuesday night.

The trooper, who was not identified, was commuting home around 11:30 p.m. when the two drivers collided on Standish Street, the State Police Association of Massachusetts said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.

The trooper suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, the association said.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified by the organization only as a Marshfield man in his late 20s.

He was arrested by Marshfield police for operating under the influence, among other charges, the association said.

Advertisement:

He was released on $240 bail several hours later, according to the association.

State police, later Wednesday morning, said in a tweet the trooper remained hospitalized as of 8:26 a.m.

It was unclear whether the other man suffered any injuries.

Our Trooper whose unmarked cruiser was struck by another driver on Standish Rd. in Marshfield last night remains hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. The other driver, an adult male, was charged with OUI by Marshfield Police. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 23, 2022

“Our thoughts this morning are with our Trooper, his wife, his young children and their family,” the association said. “This incident yet again reminds us of the dangers our members face daily while serving the Commonwealth. Our message to the public this morning is simple. DRIVE SOBER — there is no excuse.”