Local 19-year-old student struck, killed by car on UMass Amherst campus The driver of the car was a 21-year-old student. Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe, File

A 19-year-old University of Massachusetts student died Tuesday after she was struck by a car driven by a fellow student on the school’s Amherst campus.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Elena Lucore, of Mississippi, was walking on Massachusetts Avenue with a friend near the former UMass Visitor’s Center when she was struck around 9:15 p.m. She was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she was pronounced dead.

Her friend was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old UMass student, told police he was driving home from the library at the time of the crash, according to the DA’s office. He remained on scene, and authorities said he was cooperative with investigators.

The DA’s office said it was reportedly raining at the time.

“The accident remains under investigation by State Police attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, investigators with the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and UMass Police,” the DA’s office said. “The Office of the Chief Medical Officer will determine the cause of death.”