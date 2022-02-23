Local 31-year-old woman seriously injured in crash with semi-trailer truck in Uxbridge The Webster woman was taken to a local hospital, along with the driver of the SUV she was in.

A 31-year-old woman is seriously injured following a crash in Uxbridge.

The crash occurred Wednesday on Route 146 near exit 8 going northbound, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The passenger and driver of one of the vehicles were taken to a local hospital following the crash.

In #Uxbridge, serious rollover crash, Rt 146 NB prior to exit 8. LTL closed, approx 1.5 mile delays at this time. pic.twitter.com/0k7eyY1SU0 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 23, 2022

A 2012 Ford Edge collided with a 2022 Freightliner semi-trailer truck causing the Ford SUV to roll over, seriously injuring the 31-year-old woman in the passenger seat, according to reporting by The Boston Globe. She was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Ford SUV, a 58-year-old man from Barrington, R.I., was also taken to a hospital.

The operator of the semi-trailer truck, a 63-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, was not injured.

While there were 1.5-mile delays following the crash, all lanes are now open.