Local 91 cats surrendered in Tewksbury, MSPCA raising money for medical care Most of the cats at the MSCPA facility have been found to have upper respiratory infections and all of them have ear mites and periodontal disease.

91 cats were voluntarily surrendered by an owner in Tewksbury after the owner’s spouse passed away. MSPCA is raising funds to cover their medical expenses.

🧵UPDATE: MSPCA at Nevins Farm Seeks Donations as 32 Cats from Single Tewksbury Home Arrive with Significant Medical Needs 1/4https://t.co/hbjTPeEn3M pic.twitter.com/VyTPUsKa6Q — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) February 24, 2022

While 32 of the cats were taken to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 59 others were sent to different agencies including Tewksbury Animal Control, according to MSPCA-Angell’s website.

29 of the cats at Nevins Farm have been found to have upper respiratory infections. However, all 32 of them have ear mites and periodontal disease. Some of the cats are even missing eyes due to related health problems.

“This is a case where one of the owners had died and the surviving spouse just could not take care of all these cats, especially as their health issues got more serious, and [he] was desperate for help,” said Meaghan O’Leary, director of operations for the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.

The organization is planning to have an update on when the animals will be available for adoption on Feb. 28. O’Leary said it will take time to get the animals spayed, neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccinations.

The medical expenses are expected to reach $10,000, according to MSPCA. Those who wish to donate can do so here.