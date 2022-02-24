Local Local couples welcome babies on 2/22/22 — including at least one at 2:22:22(!) “Never did we consider the special date until we got the due date." Abdon Erik Gustison at his time of birth on Tuesday. Courtesy of Rob Gustison

Tuesday, which happened to be 2/22/22, turned out to be special for at least a few expecting couples.



In Newburyport, a couple’s son was born right at 2:22, while a couple at Brigham and Women’s Hospital welcomed twins.

At Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, Abdon Erik Gustison was born at 2:22 on Tuesday — 2:22 and 22 seconds, to be specific, if we’re to believe the photo of him being held up to the clock to commemorate his timely arrival.

Abdon’s dad, Rob, said that having a healthy baby is most exciting, but the time of his arrival is “a close second.”

“Never did we consider the special date until we got the due date,” he said in an email to Boston.com. “It was a very wonderful surprise. I think as time goes on, the special day and time will become a fun ice breaker for Abdon Erik. Currently, I am thrilled at this positive distraction from so much negative news all around us.”

In Boston, Heather and Pedro Xavier welcomed, appropriately, two new babies on 2/22/22 — twin sons Kaiden and Karter were born on Tuesday. The fraternal twins were actually due on 4/22, but Heather’s water broke back on Jan. 27, according to the hospital.

“We are so blessed and excited,” Pedro said, according to the Brigham. “We’re thinking about Christmas morning, Thanksgiving, birthdays, and all the great things we are going to do with them.”

The twins came Tuesday morning – Kaiden was born at 11:25 a.m. weighing in at 3 pounds, 7 ounces while his brother, Karter, was welcomed to the world at 11:37 a.m. at 3 pounds, 8 ounces, according to the hospital.

“One of the nurses said, ‘Can you imagine if they were born on 2/2/22,’ and I was like, ‘No,’” Heather said, according to the Brigham. “We weren’t thinking about it. We were actually hoping they could hold off another four weeks; that would have been ideal. But they had a different idea about that.”