Vermont’s largest city to end mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s largest city is ending its indoor mask mandate for public buildings next week after a decline in COVID-19 cases.
The Burlington City Council on Tuesday voted not to renew the masking order. It expires next Thursday, March 3.
Businesses may choose to keep masking guidance.
Burlington was one of more than two dozen Vermont communities that required masking after the Legislature in a special session in November gave towns and cities the authority to do that.
