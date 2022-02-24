Local Vermont’s largest city to end mask mandate Businesses may choose to keep masking guidance, but Burlington City Council voted not to renew the masking order. Burlington City Council on Tuesday voted not to renew the masking order. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s largest city is ending its indoor mask mandate for public buildings next week after a decline in COVID-19 cases.

The Burlington City Council on Tuesday voted not to renew the masking order. It expires next Thursday, March 3.

Businesses may choose to keep masking guidance.

Burlington was one of more than two dozen Vermont communities that required masking after the Legislature in a special session in November gave towns and cities the authority to do that.