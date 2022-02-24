Local Head-on car crash on Route 2 in Athol kills both drivers The identities of the men killed have been released by police.

A head-on car crash in Athol Wednesday resulted in both drivers dying from injuries they sustained in the crash.

Eric Shaw, 46, of Maynard, and Thomas Prescott, 67, of Leominster, are the two drivers who died in the crash. No one else was in either car at the time.

State police said they were called to Route 2 near mile marker 72.2 around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two cars with heavy front-end damage and drivers who were both suffering serious injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Shaw was driving west on Route 2 in a 2007 Nissan Versa. The Versa crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, which Prescott was driving.

Prescott reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Shaw was taken to an area hospital where he later died due to his injuries as well.

The circumstances and cause of the crash are still under investigation by police.