Local Human remains found by dog walker in Andover Police are continuing to investigate after the remains were found on Monday.

Police are investigating after human remains were found in Andover on Monday.

The remains were found by a dog walker, who called Andover police around 11:30 a.m. State police also responded to the area, near Route 28 and I-495 southbound, and photos of the skull, jaw, and arm or leg bone were sent to a forensic anthropologist in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The remains were confirmed as human and sent off to Boston for identification, authorities said.

State police, including the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and Andover police are continuing to search the area, according to officials.

Police Investigating Possible Human Remains Found In Andover https://t.co/S4TrTxXqWH pic.twitter.com/MJmykiBAES — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) February 24, 2022