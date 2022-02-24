Local Transit police looking to ID man who allegedly threw metal object onto Red Line tracks Service had to be shut down so the object could be retrieved. The suspect. MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly threw a metal object onto Red Line tracks, forcing service to shut down at Andrew Square station.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man allegedly threw an “unknown metal object” into the pit on the southbound side making it unsafe — the object landed on the electrified third rail, police said.

“Power was shut off and MBTA personnel removed the object,” police said. “This senseless act caused service delays on the Red Line.”

Those who may know who the man is are asked to call the department’s criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050 or text the department’s anonymous tip line at 873873.