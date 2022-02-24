Local Watch: Funny video shows box truck struggling to reverse direction on Soldiers Field Road The driver does at least four three-point turns to flip around in the middle of the road.

If anyone from out of town ever doubts that driving in Boston is hard, show them this video.

An unfortunate box truck driver had some real difficulties driving on Soldiers Field Road Thursday near Western Ave.

According to Boston 25 News, the truck hit an overpass, causing the roof of the truck to cave in. Then, the driver realized he was going to wrong way on the road and had to turn around.

This is no easy feat for a big truck in the middle over the road. The video shows the poor driver doing at least four three-point turns to allow the truck to reverse direction, all in front of State Police.

Advertisement:

The truck seems to belong to a Chelsea-based tortilla company called Cinco de Mayo. Perhaps the driver was new to the job?

Driving in the #Boston area is hard.



A short thread.



A tough time for this box truck driver on Soldiers Field Road near Western Ave on Thursday.

First, he hit an overpass.

Then, he had to turn his truck around.

That's when the fun began. The road is now clear. pic.twitter.com/6qhIDQPnzd — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 24, 2022

Boston 25 News accurately tweeted that the video reminded them of this classic scene from “Goldmember,” the third installment in the Austin Powers series.