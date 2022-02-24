Local Watch: NH tuna captain reels in giant fish, and posts it on TikTok “It was when I was lifting it out of the water and my friend was like, ‘Holy crap!’”

A New Hampshire woman caught an 800-pound tuna and posted the video to TikTok for all to enjoy.

Michelle Cicale, one of the only female tuna captains in the area, has amassed 215,500 views on her most viral video.

Cicale, whose boat is named “No Limits,” said she is trying to keep up with her male competitors and told Channel 7 she knew this catch was another opportunity to do just that.

“When the rod bends … you don’t know the size of it until you get it in view,” she told Channel 7. “It was when I was lifting it out of the water and my friend was like, ‘Holy crap!’”

According to National Geographic, the average size of an Atlantic bluefin tuna is 6.5 feet in length and 550 pounds.

Her four videos, all posted in the last two months, have garnered 307,500 views on her TikTok @fv_no_limits.