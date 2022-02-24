Local Dash cam video shows car spinning off Vermont road, narrowly missing state trooper Two children were reportedly in the car at the time of the crash. A video from Vermont State Police shows a car spinning off the road. Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police shared a terrifying video of a car spinning off the road and crashing Thursday. The video was caught on a dash cam which shows that the car just barely misses the state trooper.

Vermont State Police said the trooper who caught the video had stopped to help another family on the road.

The video shows the car sliding on the road before spinning off and tumbling several times. The front bumper of the car can be seen flying off.

Vermont State Police said the driver of the car wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car and injured.

Two children in car seats were also in the car, they said, but they were not injured.

