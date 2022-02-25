Local 57-year-old man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Woburn Authorities identified the victim in the crash as John McGuinness, 70, of Woburn.

A 57-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Woburn Thursday night that left a 70-year-old pedestrian dead.

Elmer Coreas, 57, of Woburn, is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury and death, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said in a Friday statement.

The DA’s office said Woburn police responded Thursday around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Montvale Avenue and Everett Street. At the scene, first responders found the struck pedestrian, John McGuinness, 70, of Woburn. He was transported to Lahey Clinic where he later died of his injuries.

Woburn police identified fluids from the suspect motor vehicle in the crash, which they followed back to an apartment building on Montvale Avenue, according to the DA’s office. There, they found a maroon Honda Pilot with heavy front end damage; police were able to locate the owner of the vehicle, Coreas, who was allegedly driving at the time of the crash.

Coreas is expected to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Monday.

The DA’s office said the investigation into the crash remains open and ongoing.