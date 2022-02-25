Local MBTA trains hit snowplow in Waltham, tractor-trailer in Littleton Twenty people were aboard the train when the Waltham crash happened. A Fitchburg line commuter train struck a tractor-trailer on the tracks in Littleton on Friday. Courtesy/Littleton Police Department

Twenty passengers were aboard an MBTA commuter train that hit a sidewalk plow in Waltham on Friday morning as snow pounded the region.

The snowplow was on the tracks when the Fitchburg line train hit it around 8:30 a.m. at the Brandeis/Roberts station, according to NBC 10. The plow’s driver had reportedly jumped from the vehicle before the crash. No injuries were reported.

BREAKING:



Crash in Waltham between MBTA commuter rail train and sidewalk snow plow.https://t.co/qkCeFZKZr9 pic.twitter.com/zUZ3IP0NNj — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 25, 2022

A T spokesperson told Boston 25 that it wasn’t clear why the plow was on the train tracks.

“The railroad crossing’s protection system was fully operational and performing as it is designed to. The operator of the plow truck was not inside the vehicle when the train made contact with it,” they said in a statement.

Advertisement:

The crash disrupted service on the Fitchburg line until late morning.

Later Friday afternoon, a different Fitchburg line commuter train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Littleton — this time, it hit a tractor-trailer. That crash happened at a train crossing and didn’t result in injuries.

The Littleton Police Department posted photos from the crash on its Facebook page, saying “King St. extension railroad crossing closed. MBTA train struck a tractor trailer. Avoid area.”

One Twitter user said, “Not a good day for the Fitchburg line. This morning it hit a piece of snow removal equipment in Waltham. This afternoon, a tractor trailer in Littleton. I feel for the train crew!”