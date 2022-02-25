Local ‘Nothing is happening’: At council hearing, unions needle Wu’s attempts at vax mandate “The message today is clear. Mayor Wu should never have attempted to steamroll our labor rights.” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff





Officials from Boston municipal unions reiterated their frustration Thursday with Mayor Michelle Wu’s handling of the COVID-19 measures, specifically her attempts to institute a vaccination mandate for the city workforce.

During a lengthy and at times heated City Council hearing, attorneys for unions that have challenged Wu’s attempts to make full vaccination a condition of employment for city workers framed her stance as misguided. Since an appeals court judge last week granted an injunction blocking Wu from forcing the mandate, the city is in limbo regarding its planned vaccination requirement, with the unions’ attorneys saying they were waiting for the Wu administration’s next move.

“Currently no policy is being enforced, no testing is happening,” said Leah Barrault, an attorney representing Boston Firefighters Union Local 718. “Nothing is happening.” The decision earlier last week from Justice Sabita Singh represented a blow to Wu’s vaccination mandate, and threw the future of such a policy, which has dominated her early tenure in City Hall’s fifth-floor corner office, into question.

