Local Two boys, 12 and 13, facing charges for Ludlow church vandalism One of the boys was riding a bike that had fresh white spray paint on its tire, police said.





Two boys, ages 12 and 13, will be summonsed to court for vandalizing a religious statue, a clothing donation box, and a church sign at St. Elizabeth Parish in Ludlow, police said Thursday. Each are facing a charge of two felony counts of vandalizing property and one count of vandalizing a church, Ludlow police said in a statement.

Officers responded to the Catholic parish on Tuesday at 3:12 p.m. for a report of two boys spray painting a Planet Aid clothing donation box in the parking lot of the church located at 181 Hubbard St., the statement said.

The box had several words spray painted on it, including expletives, police said. A St. Elizabeth Parish sign along Hubbard Street had also been spray painted with white paint, as had a statue of Mother Marie-Anne, the statement said.

