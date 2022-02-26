Local New Hampshire Lottery launches mobile app for players Players can customize their preferences to show their favorite games and winning numbers.





CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Lottery has launched a mobile app for players to check their tickets, find retail locations and stay up to date on new promotions.

Players can customize their preferences to show their favorite games and winning numbers. They can see if they are winners by scanning the barcode from the bottom front of scratch tickets and Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Tri-State Gimme 5. Players can also follow KENO 603 drawings.

All Fast Play games are available on the app and players can buy Fast Play tickets from any lottery vending machine by scanning the QR code. The app also features EZ Pick, which randomly picks numbers for those who are unsure of what numbers to play.